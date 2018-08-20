- Renovations and Repairs at Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool Near Completion
Sunday Morning Sideshow Snarls Traffic on Bay Bridge; One Arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) — A driver was arrested for allegedly taking part in a sideshow that blocked traffic on the Bay Bridge Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
Before the incident, the CHP received multiple calls of cars engaged in sideshow activity in the Oakland area. Vehicles were then seen stopping traffic on the bridge west of Treasure Island heading into San Francisco, according to a video shot by a passerby around 10:45 a.m. that was posted on social media.
Multiple CHP units responded and took the driver of a white Mustang into custody on suspicion of reckless driving and exhibition of speed. His vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, the CHP said.
Officers cited drivers of other cars that were stopped for mechanical violations, and one vehicle was impounded because the driver was determined to be unlicensed.
In a Facebook post, the CHP thanked members of the public for reporting the alleged crimes and providing them with video evidence.
© Copyright 2018 Entercom 2018 All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.